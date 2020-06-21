Peter Anthony expected to receive more corruption charges tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony (pix) is expected to face another round of charges for corruption and power abuse tomorrow.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said today that it had received consent from the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) to press charges on the Parti Warisan Sabah vice-president at the sessions court here at 9am.

It would be the third time Anthony is facing court action in the last two weeks.

On June 11, he was charged with five counts of money laundering involving RM8.75 million between 2014 and 2016 at the sessions court in Kota Kinabalu.

He pleaded not guilty and was allowed bail of RM500,000. His passport was impounded by the court.

On Thursday, he was charged with abetment with a lawyer over the embezzlement of over RM15.5 million involving land deals linked to the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda), between 2014 and 2015.

He claimed trial and was allowed bail of RM500,000.