Peter Anthony files final appeal to set aside conviction, sentence

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Peter Anthony has filed an appeal against the decision of the High Court here which upheld his conviction and prison sentence and fine for forging letters in relation to the Mechanical and Electrical System (M&E) maintenance and service contract at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS), nine years ago.

The former Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister filed the notice yesterday (April 19) through Messrs. Deva & Associates.

This is his last appeal because the case that started in the Sessions Court will end in the Court of Appeal.

According to the notice of appeal, Peter was dissatisfied with the ruling by High Court Judge Datuk Ahmad Bache who upheld the conviction and sentence of three years imprisonment and a fine of RM50,000 or 15 months’ jail term if he failed to pay the fine imposed by Sessions Court Judge Azura Alwi.

His counsel, S. Devanandan confirmed the matter when contacted by Bernama.

On April 18, the High Court dismissed Peter’s appeal to set aside the conviction and sentence imposed by the Sessions Court on May 26 last year after agreeing with the judge’s finding that the appellant falsified documents, despite knowing that the project was made through an open tender.

In June last year, Peter filed an appeal at the High Court here against the prison sentence and fine imposed by Azura after finding him guilty of the charges.

Peter, as the managing director of Syarikat Asli Jati Sdn Bhd, was charged with falsifying a letter from the office of UMS deputy vice-chancellor dated June 9, 2014, which included false statements with the intention to deceive.

The offence committed in the office of the principal private secretary to the prime minister at Perdana Putra building, Putrajaya between June 13 and Aug 21, 2014, was framed under Section 468 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum prison sentence of seven years and a fine.

The Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Malaysia (KDM) president has paid the RM50,000 fine. - Bernama