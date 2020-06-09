Peter Anthony gives statement to MACC over alleged road construction projects

KOTA KINABALU: State Infrastructure Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony, who is also Parti Warisan Sabah vice-president, has given his statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) of Sabah, here today.

It is believed to be related to several projects involving road constructions in the state.

Peter arrived at the MACC office at 10.20am, accompanied by his lawyer Cedric Choo, and completed giving his testimony at 5.20pm.

Speaking to reporters after giving his statement, Peter said it was a normal process to inform the MACC after a report was lodged by a certain party.

“The statement is related to some projects related to the state government and I am willing to cooperate and come at any time to assist in investigations,” he said.

Earlier, a local portal had reported on the alleged issuance of a RM1.5 billion contract from the Sabah Public Works Department without a tender and linked to Peter. - Bernama