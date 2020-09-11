SEARCH
Petrol, diesel, prices lower from Sept 12-18 period

11 Sep 2020 / 19:38 H.
KUALA LUMPUR: The prices of RON95 and RON97 petrol will be lower by five sen and the price of diesel down by six sen for the Sept 12-18 period, according to the Finance Ministry.

It said the new prices will be RM1.66 per litre for RON95 petrol; RM1.96 per litre for RON97 petrol and RM1.72 per litre for diesel.

“The government will continue to monitor the impact of changes in world crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure that the welfare and well-being of the people remain safeguarded,” it said in a statement.-Bernama

