Petrol, diesel prices unchanged for June 22-28 period

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail prices of RON97 and RON95 petrol as well as diesel will remain unchanged for the June 22-28 period, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said.

MOF, in a statement today, said RON97 would remain at RM3.37 per litre, RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre.

“To protect consumers from the impact of actual oil price hikes on the global market, the government is maintaining the retail price of RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre although the actual market prices for these two products have exceeded the set ceiling prices,” it said.

The ministry said the government would continue to monitor the effects of changes in world crude oil prices and take measures to ensure the continued protection of the people’s welfare and well-being. - Bernama