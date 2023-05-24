Petrol, diesel prices unchanged for May 25-31 period

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail prices of RON97 and RON95 petrol as well as diesel will be unchanged for the May 25 to 31 period, the Finance Ministry (MOF) said.

MOF, in a statement, said RON97 remains at RM3.35 per litre, RON95 (RM2.05 per litre) and diesel (RM2.15 per litre).

“To protect consumers from the impact of the actual increase in world oil prices, the government is maintaining the retail price of RON95 at the ceiling level of RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre although the actual market prices for both products have exceeded the set ceiling,” it said.

MOF said the government would continue to monitor the effect of changes in global crude oil prices and take appropriate steps to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people continue to be protected. - Bernama