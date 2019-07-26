Petrol prices: RON97 down 11 sen, RON95 and diesel unchanged

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail price of RON97 petrol will drop by 11 sen to RM2.56 per litre for the fuel price week July 27 to Aug 2.

The Finance Ministry (MOF) in a statement today said the retail price of RON95 and diesel will remain unchanged at RM2.08/litre and RM2.18/litre, respectively.

Based on the calculations under the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM), the retail prices of RON95 and diesel for that period should be RM2.26/litre and RM2.31/litre, respectively.

“However, the retail prices for both fuels are maintained at RM2.08/litre and RM2.18/ litre in line with the government’s decision to stabilise petrol prices for petroleum products and reduce the cost of living,“ the statement said.

According to the statement, the government subsidies for RON 95 and diesel for the period from July 17 to Aug 2 amounted to RM90.48 million. - Bernama