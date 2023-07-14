Petrol station operator fined RM1,500 for manipulating Panadol price

MALACCA: A petrol station operator was fined RM1,500 by the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court today after pleading guilty to manipulating the price of medicines.

Magistrate Nabila Nizam meted out the sentence on Mohd Ashraf Mohd Yusof, 33, as the Person Being Summoned (OKS) and ordered him to serve one month in jail if he failed to pay the fine. He paid the fine.

Mohd Ashraf was accused of misleadingly quoting the price of Panadol Menstrual 10’s. The price was quoted as RM5.40, which was different from the RM7.20 price read on the scanner.

The offence was committed at a petrol station convenience store in Lebuh Ayer Keroh here at 11.15 am on Jan 5 under Section 12 (1) (b) of the Consumer Protection Act 1999 and punishable under Section 25 (1) (b) of the same law.

The section states that the OKS, if not a corporate organisation, can be fined not more than RM100,000 or imprisoned for up to three years, or both, and if such person is a corporate body, can be fined not more than RM250,000 and up to RM500,000 for the second or subsequent offence.

Malacca branch of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) prosecuting officer Norhysam Mohd Noor prosecuted while the accused was unrepresented.

According to the facts of the case, on Jan 5, a KPDN enforcement team conducted a routine inspection at a petrol station in Bukit Baru that also sells various grocery items.

At the cash register, it was discovered that the scanning machine displayed the price of RM7.20 for Panadol Menstrual 10's while the box indicated a price of RM5.40. -Bernama