Petrol station owner fined RM100,000 for allowing sale of diesel in barrels

PETALING JAYA: A proprietor of a petrol station was fined RM100,000 by the Sessions Court here today for allowing the sale of diesel in barrels, which is not allowed under the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974.

Judge Azrul Darus meted out the fine against Abdul Wahab Jaafar, 72, after he changed his plea to guilty when the case came up for mention today.

Abdul Wahab, as the joint owner of the gas station K.A Surijaya Enterprise, was charged with failing to comply with the Control of Supplies Act by selling diesel in barrels to Yau Poh Trading Sdn Bhd and laden on two lorries, each carrying 1,140 litres and 1,080 litres, respectively.

He was charged under Section 22(1) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 which provides a maximum fine of RM1 million or imprisonment of three years or both, while for the second or subsequent offence, a fine not exceeding RM3 million or a maximum imprisonment of five years or both, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), Suhana Mohd requested a heavy sentence as a lesson to the accused taking into account the subsidy leakage factor, which resulted in the government suffering huge losses because aid to the people was misappropriated by irresponsible parties.

“The government spends billions of ringgit every year on fuel subsidies and his actions caused damage to the country’s economic landscape in addition to causing insecurity in the supply of diesel fuel in the country.

“The offence committed by him is serious and I ask for a severe punishment in the form of deterrence against the accused,“ he said.

Abdul Wahab was represented by lawyer Tharamjit Singh. -Bernama