‘Petrol station takes months to fully operate after flood’

KUALA LUMPUR: Several petrol stations in the states that are badly affected by the flood have to undergo few processes on the closure of the premises as well as to resume their operations after the flood has receded.

Petrol Dealers Association of Malaysia (PDAM) president Datuk Khairul Annuar Abdul Aziz said the petrol dealers must ensure all discharge points at their petrol stations are safely sealed during the flood.

“The dealers need to report to oil companies on the station closure as well as to brief them on the (flood) situation.

“Oil companies will then prompt the oil terminal (storage for oil) to stop sending fuel supply to the stations until further notice...the staff will continuously communicate with dealers on current flood status,“ he told Bernama when asked on the process of petrol station closure during the flood.

Khairul Annuar said after a disastrous flood incident, petrol station operations will take months to recover fully as they have to repair and restore the stations.

“Usually after the flood, oil sales will resume by cash payment if the system (electricity, internet, card payment system) is not available as it has to be reset.

“The shop would take a longer time to be repaired and this will affect their regular sales as well as their income,“ he said.

Khairul Annuar said that insurance claims would be a difficult process especially for petrol stations that are regularly affected by floods and in some cases there are insurance companies that would not cover the losses.

“As for minor flooding cases, the petrol dealers can fully operate after two or three days especially when no equipment or store is damaged,“ he said.

Asked if there is any alternative plan to supply petrol for the people following the flood incident, he said there is a mobile refuelling service called ROVR provided by an oil company.

He said the ROVR would be deployed if there is access to the area affected by the flood.

Khairul Annuar said the PDAM members are asked to download the MyPublicInfoBanjir app or monitor via infoBanjir website on the flood situation and also water levels at rivers and dams. - Bernama