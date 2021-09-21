Petrol stations among businesses to be allowed to operate from 6am until midnight

KUALA LUMPUR: Petrol stations, restaurants, eateries and convenience stores will be allowed to operate from 6am to 12 midnight for all phases, except areas placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

Senior Defence Minister, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein (pix) said the proposal was agreed at the second Covid-19 Ministerial Quartet Meeting today, and would be recommended to the Covid-19 Pandemic Management Special Committee chaired by Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, tomorrow.

“The meeting also focused on improving standard operating procedures (SOPs), with efforts to simplify 181 SOPs to just 10, thus giving confidence that it can be completed in early October as planned,” he said in a press conference at the Parliament building today.

He also said that the decision on interstate travel must be made responsibly by ensuring that it is truly safe.

Hishammuddin said various factors need to be considered, including the percentage of vaccinations as well as the ability of hospitals in the states to deal with Covid-19 in the event of an untoward incident.

He said the risk of Covid-19 outbreaks should also be considered if large-scale travel is allowed, especially for those in high-risk areas.

“I hope everyone understands that not only are we serious, but we also have a responsibility to ensure that when we make concessions, we do so in a safe and responsible manner,” said Hishammuddin, using the slogan #reopeningsafely, on the issue of interstate travel permits.

Hishammuddin said in the end, there would be light at the end of the tunnel, but the people need to give the government time to make a decision on the matter.

He said currently, the government had already provided interstate travel-related concessions such as the Langkawi travel bubble pilot project, as well as for long-distance couples who had been fully vaccinated.

“Towards the endemic phase, more flexibility will be given to the people. I hope that the people are not complacent, but remain disciplined in adopting the SOPs and adhering to the guidelines set,” he said.

-Bernama