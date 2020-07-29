Petroleum cash payments made to four states

KOTA BARU: The Kelantan government has expressed its appreciation and thanks to the federal government for recognising the state as eligible to receive a cash payment of five per cent of petroleum products.

“The announcement shows the openness of the Perikatan Nasional government (PN) under the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to ensure the rights of the people of Kelantan are protected within the Federal framework,“ said Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob (pix) in a statement here today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy), Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, in a written reply at the Dewan Rakyat sitting yesterday reported that cash payments from petroleum products paid to Sabah, Sarawak, Terengganu and Kelantan reached almost RM59.8 billion from 2008 to 2019.

Mustapa was reported as saying that Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) made five per cent cash payments of petroleum products directly, each to the Sabah and Sarawak state governments.

As for Kelantan and Terengganu, the payments were channeled to the Ministry of Finance, who in turn made payments to the two states.

In total, RM24.54 billion was paid to Sarawak, RM12.78 billion to Sabah, RM22.04 billion to Terengganu and RM403.25 million was paid to Kelantan.

Mustapa was reported as saying that Petronas had also paid dividends to the Federal Government amounting to RM282 billion from 2010 to 2019. — Bernama