KOTA KINABALU: Forty-five Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia 2020 high achievers from Sabah have been awarded education sponsorship under the Petronas Education Sponsorship Programme (PESP) this year.

Five of them will pursue tertiary education at foreign universities while the remaining will be placed at Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) and all of them are among 301 PESP recipients nationwide, selected from over 10,000 applicants this year.

Head of Petronas Sabah and Labuan, Siti Ayu Abdul Wahab said despite the current challenges brought about by Covid-19, Petronas remains committed in investing in education and human capital development to ensure a sustainable pipeline of capable leaders and competent workforce.

“It is an effort that we have been driving for the past 46 years. We believe in the power and value of education in uplifting lives and progressing the nation forward,” she said in a statement today.

Petronas will invest over RM120 million to fund the studies of the 301 recipients this year, while the sponsorship has broadened to include disciplines such as Biochemistry, Business Administration (Marketing & Trading), and Environmental Science to support Petronas’ cleaner energy and sustainability agenda. — Bernama