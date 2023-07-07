Petronas collaborates with EY to develop neurodiversity ecosystem in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: PETRONAS and Ernst & Young Consulting Sdn Bhd (EY) have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly collaborate in developing Malaysia’s neurodiversity ecosystem.

The MoU outlines areas for collaboration between PETRONAS and EY in creating awareness on neurodiversity in Malaysia, promoting and facilitating organisational readiness in creating neurodiversity job opportunities, as well as providing upskilling and community support to selected organisations and academic institutions. The collaboration is part of PETRONAS’ commitment in advancing its Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) agenda, which also encompasses growing its diverse workforce to include neurodiverse talents. PETRONAS recognises the potential of neurodiverse talents leveraging their diversified thinking and perspectives. These strengths will prove to be crucial as PETRONAS develops its talent pool for the jobs of the future, which require new and innovative solutions to address the energy transition.

PETRONAS Senior Vice President, Group Human Resource Management, Farehana Hanapiah and Ernst & Young PLT, Malaysia Markets Leader, Ismed Darwis Bahatiar signed the MoU, witnessed by PETRONAS President and Group CEO, Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik and Ernst & Young PLT, Malaysia Managing Partner, Dato’ Abdul Rauf Rashid.

Farehana said, “Hiring neurodiverse talents brings an innovative opportunity for PETRONAS and other organisations to address business needs and contribute to nation building. This drives us to create a more deliberate ecosystem to attract and engage neurodiverse talents to enable them to unleash their full potential. By harnessing the power of people who think differently, neurodiversity can help to bring innovation and creativity to the workplace while also developing better leaders that are more inclusive and empathetic.

“We are pleased to collaborate with EY on this journey as EY has a strong track record in neurodiversity globally. EY has been on this journey for the last eight years and has been able to quantify tangible business outcomes as a result of having neurodiverse talents as part of their workforce. This MoU provides a platform for both PETRONAS and EY to promote awareness, advocate for neurodiverse talents, and start building a movement for a more equitable ecosystem for neurodiverse talents in Malaysia on a larger scale,” she added.

Ismed said, “We are excited to join forces with PETRONAS in their pursuit of a neurodiverse workforce, as part of their D&I initiative. By recognising and celebrating the unique perspectives and abilities of neurodiverse individuals, we are collectively fostering a culture of innovation, driving sustainable growth across the energy sector and positively impacting communities. Together, we are building a better working world for all.”

PETRONAS’ partnership with EY signifies its commitment to create a diverse and inclusive environment for its people, affirming its place in the global energy market as a progressive energy and solutions partner that supports the United Nation Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Good Health & Wellbeing), 8 (Decent Work & Economic Growth) and 10 (Reduced Inequality).-Bernama