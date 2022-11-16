Petronas confirms fire incident at Sabah-Sarawak gas pipeline

KUALA LUMPUR: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has confirmed that a “fire incident” occurred at its Sabah-Sarawak Gas Pipeline (SSGP) “near KP 132, nearby Lawas,” Sarawak earlier this afternoon.

Petronas said the incident is believed to have involved a third party contractor performing work “unrelated to SSGP operations nearby the pipeline’s right-of-way (ROW) area.”

“A police report has been lodged with regard to this incident. To this end, an investigation will commence in earnest,” it said in a statement.

The state-owned oil and gas company said it has mobilised its emergency response team to the area.

“The company will work closely with all the relevant authorities to take the necessary action and preventive measures to contain the situation and safeguard the safety of the surrounding community and environment,” it said.

Earlier today, it was reported in the media that one person was killed while two others were injured after Petronas’ SSGP in Long Ugui, Lawas exploded at about 2 pm this afternoon. - Bernama