PETRONAS contributes RM1.1 mln to aid flood relief in Selangor

SHAH ALAM: PETRONAS today handed over 1,000 units of Gas PETRONAS cooking cylinders and RM1 million worth of cleaning equipment and necessities to the Selangor State Government to assist those affected by the floods in the state.

The contribution, which is part of PETRONAS’ recent pledge of RM25 million towards flood relief efforts, was handed over to the Selangor State Government at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Building in Shah Alam, Selangor.

Present at the hand-over were PETRONAS Vice President Marketing, Downstream Business, Ahmad Adly Alias and the Menteri Besar of Selangor, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

“We are glad to be able to extend our assistance. Collaborating with the State Government will allow a more effective distribution of our contribution to the affected households as well as facilitate cleaning services in badly affected areas – namely Klang, Petaling, Kuala Langat, Hulu Langat and Sepang – which will be carried out by KDEB Waste Management,” said Ahmad Adly.

PETRONAS’ total contribution, pledged by units and subsidiaries within the Group, aims to assist victims of the recent floods that displaced thousands in many parts of the country. - Bernama