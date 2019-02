TAWAU: It is vital for the cooperation between Petronas and the Sabah government to be maintained to ensure that the oil and gas sector in the state can continue to grow and create more jobs for Sabah youths, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (pix) said yesterday.

In fact, he said the good cooperation between the two entities would bring about positive impact, not only to the sector, but also to the state as a whole.

”That is why I held discussions with Petronas ...to bring the good cooperation to greater heights and to ensure that the oil and gas sector be further developed, to create jobs for more than 1,000 Sabahan youths,” he said when officiating the closing of Sabah Chief Minister’s Leaders Development Unit Convention here .

He said the cooperation was part of the state government’s efforts to develop local economy and give job opportunities to the people in the state. — Bernama