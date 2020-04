LABUAN: Petronas handed over 500 pieces of face masks to the Labuan Media Practitioners Association (LMPA) today to assist local media frontliners to carry out their duties safely during the Movement Control Order (MCO) and beyond following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The items were handed over by Head of Corporate Communications and Administration Department, Petronas Chemicals Methanol Sdn Bhd, Azdi M Nor to Labuan Media Practitioners Association president Jainudin Djimin at the Media Room, Wisma Perbadanan Labuan.

This contribution was part of the total 2,000 face masks contributed by Petronas in which 1,500 pieces had already been handed over to Sabah Journalists Association (SJA) on April 21.

In total, Petronas has contributed a total of 8,000 face masks to media frontliners in four operations areas, namely Sabah and Labuan, Sarawak, Southern Region (Johor, Malacca and Negri Sembilan), and East Coast (Terengganu, Pahang and Kelantan).

The collective initiative demonstrates appreciation and support to the media practitioners for their sacrifice and hard work in reporting and providing updates on the Covid-19 situation as well as on events and issues affecting the nation during the MCO period. — Bernama