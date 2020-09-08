Petronas increases accessibility to cleaner energy with the launch of its virtual pipeline system

PENGERANG: As part of the Company’s latest customer-centric solution to facilitate the growth of cleaner energy use across Peninsular Malaysia, Petronas recently launched the Virtual Pipeline System (VPS) solution via the Regasification Terminal (RGT) in Pengerang, Johor.

The VPS solution that was developed by the Gas & Power business of Gas and New Energy and marketed by Petronas Dagangan Berhad, delivers Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) using trucks fitted with cryogenic tanks to off-grid customers.

Through the VPS solution, Petronas provides industries in Peninsular Malaysia that are not connected to the natural gas infrastructure with an option to switch to gas as an alternative form of cleaner energy. As part of the pilot phase, Petronas completed its first delivery of LNG to Continental Tyre Alor Setar Malaysia Sdn Bhd’s manufacturing plant earlier this month.

Commenting on the milestone, Petronas Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Gas and New Energy, Adnan Zainal Abidin said: “The introduction of the VPS solution forms a part of Petronas’ commitment to environmental sustainability and to drive the growth of natural gas usage in Malaysia. By creating an ecosystem and establishing the necessary infrastructure, we offer customers a cleaner and competitive form of energy to power their businesses.”

“We achieve this by embracing our customers pain-points in our strategies which results in strong collaborations across Petronas’ value chain to provide an integrated solution. Ultimately, through our VPS solution, we provide a one-stop centre for off-grid customers, covering supply, loading facilities and logistic services to ensure that their cleaner energy needs are met. The launch of our latest solution is a testament of how Petronas delivers customer-centric solutions through our focus on innovation,” Adnan added.

Established in 1974, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) is a global energy and solutions company, ranked amongst the largest corporations on Fortune Global 500®️. As an integrated global LNG producer with over 37 years of experience, Petronas provides an uninterrupted supply of LNG to more than 25 countries around the world. Petronas has safely delivered more than 11,000 cargoes globally, sourced from its portfolio of facilities located in Malaysia, Australia and Egypt. Petronas is also the first global energy player to introduce the floating LNG concept in 2016, the PFLNG Satu, and introduced its deep-water FLNG, the PFLNG Dua, in 2019.

Parties who are interested to find out more about Petronas’ latest VPS solution may contact Hamisunizam Suhod, Head of Business Development & Operations for VPS at PetronasS Dagangan Berhad (hamisunizam@petronas.com / +603 - 2331 4932).-Bernama