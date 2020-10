KUALA LUMPUR: Investigations are ongoing into the cause of the incident involving the MV Dayang Topaz vessel, which came into contact with platform structures at the Baram field, 14 nautical miles off Miri, on 27 October 2020.

A thorough assessment of the platform structures is being carried out. Petronas is committed to undertaking all the necessary measures to ensure that the platform structures remain safe and secure.

Preliminary investigations by Petronas also revealed that the incident did not cause any impact to the environment. Petronas will continue to work with the relevant authorities to monitor the situation and conduct further assessments to ensure any eventuality is addressed swiftly.

We are also extending all necessary support to Desb Marine Services Sdn Bhd (Desb Marine Services) in this matter.

During the incident on 27 October 2020, the vessel made contact with platform structures after its anchor wire gave way during adverse weather. The vessel, owned by Desb Marine Services Sdn Bhd, was undertaking operational work at the Baram platform for Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB).-Bernama