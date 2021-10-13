Petronas moves to cancel arrest warrant in Sudan

KUALA LUMPUR: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) is pursuing legal recourse to cancel a wrongful warrant of arrest issued against its former officers relating to trade union claims made against PetroDar Operating Company (PDOC), in Sudan which the national oil firm has in interest.

In a statement today, Petronas said PDOC’s external counsel is in the process of cancelling the warrant of arrest.

According to a news report, Sudan’s transitional government has issued an arrest warrant against Petronas’ country manager as well as other foreign investors citing allegations of corruption, that could negatively affect future bilateral relations.

Petronas said the legal recourse was unrelated to the ongoing legal proceedings to reclaim its rights over the land and the Petronas Complex in Khartoum, for which it has filed a request for arbitration at the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID).

“As the legal processes have commenced, Petronas is unable to provide further information on both matters,” it added. — Bernama