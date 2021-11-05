Petronas poised to supply natural gas to Bintulu Prilled Urea

KUALA LUMPUR: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has signed a heads of agreement (HOA) with Bintulu Prilled Urea Sdn Bhd (BPUSB) for potential supply of natural gas as feedstock to BPUSB’s proposed petrochemical plant in Tanjung Kidurong, Bintulu, Sarawak.

Petronas senior vice president of Malaysia petroleum management Mohamed Firouz Asnan said the HOA, inked on Nov 3, underscored its commitment to work with the Sarawak state government in expanding the domestic gas and petrochemical industry in the state, in accordance with the Principle Agreement signed in 2016.

“The growth of the domestic economy will greatly benefit the people of Sarawak. Towards this objective, Petronas with the support of the state government will continue to work at attracting new investments into the upstream sector to ensure sustainable gas supply to all our existing and new customers,” he said in a statement today.

He noted that the signing of the HOA also provided an opportunity for Petronas to forge a new relationship with BPUSB as a domestic gas customer.

-Bernama