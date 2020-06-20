Petronas sponsors 370 SPM students with RM100m investment

KUALA LUMPUR: Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) yesterday announced it is sponsoring 370 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) year of 2019 high achievers to pursue their tertiary education at Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) as well as top local and foreign universities in various disciplines.

Its Group Human Resource Management vice-president, Farehana Hanapiah said the sponsorship which is part of Petronas’ ongoing corporate social responsibility efforts in education, is under the Petronas Education Sponsorship Programme (PESP) with a total investment worth more than RM100 million this year.

“It is an effort that Petronas have been driving for the past 45 years. We always believe that education is the key to empower our communities in improving their living standards and competencies, with the aim to enrich lives and propel the nation towards a sustainable future,“ she said in a statement yesterday.

Petronas received more than 10,000 sponsorship applications from across Malaysia this year and the PESP selection process for all its shortlisted candidates was conducted online.

Since 1975, Petronas has sponsored approximately 37,000 Malaysian students under PESP with over RM3.3 billion worth of education sponsorships to Australia, Canada, China, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as in UTP and other local universities. — Bernama