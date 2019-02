SUNGAI BULOH: The Bukit Rahman Putra Petronas fuel station here was closed for more than two hours yesterday due to a short circuit.

The Selangor enforcement division of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry, in a statement on Facebook, stated it carried out a check on the station after receiving a report on its closure.

During the check, the station was back in operation and all the pumps were functioning and according to the station manager, the station was closed at about 3.30pm to 5.45pm due to a short circuit, it said.

It stated that the station also had sufficient supply stock.

Following the incident, it advised fuel station operators to put up notice to inform motorists on the closure of their premises.

This followed a tweet sent to Bernama Radio on the closure of the station concerned which was read by Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail , who then instructed the ministry’s enforcement division in Selangor to investigate and submit a report on the matter. — Bernama