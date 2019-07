KOTA KINABALU: A local man whose “job” was stealing drain covers around the suburb of Inanam here was caught by police on Thursday.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji in a statement here today said that police on routine patrol caught the suspect near a supermarket in Inanam on noticing him behaving suspiciously.

Checks on his car found his ill-gotten gains which also included copper circuit breakers the suspect had prised at sub-stations. — Bernama