PETALING JAYA: Doing business when the whole country is under a movement control order (MCO) is next to impossible.

It has been almost three months since the MCO was enforced to curb the spread of Covid-19, but petty traders are still unable to even recover their investments, much less make a profit.

“We have tried every strategy we know, but we have still not been able to attract customers. As a result, we continue to incur losses,” fruit trader Datuk Seri Rosli Sulaiman said.

Rosli, who is president of the Malaysian Federation of Hawkers and Petty Traders Association, said the 50,000 petty traders in the Klang Valley are still struggling to make ends meet.

Citing his own experience as an example, Rosli said he had tried to sell fruits online but has not been very successful. He also tried repackaging fruits but that has also been a failure.

He is now assessing the cost of using e-hailing services to market fruits. In the meantime, he is also scouting around for a coldroom that he can rent to store imported fruits.

“Such facilities do not come cheap. For a coldroom measuring 20ft by 40ft, I have to pay about RM7,000 a month.”

Rosli said while some government agencies have offered funding, most traders like him are reluctant to apply for it because of low consumer demand.

He said traders will have trouble repaying loans if their businesses do not improve, adding that most traders are now depending on their own finances to sustain their livelihood.

Rosli expects the situation to remain bleak for at least six more months, given that even government agencies have already run out of money to allocate to those who need it.

“I recently appealed to Kuala Lumpur City Hall to provide a second financial aid of RM500 each to petty traders but I was told that there was no money left.”

A recent check at Pasar Boot in Chow Kit, Kuala Lumpur, showed that only a handful of traders were still operating.

Petty traders facing bleak future