Petty traders, hawkers reminded not to abuse PBT licences

TELUK INTAN: Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming (pix) today reminded petty traders and hawkers not to abuse local authority (PBT) licences, failing which they will face legal action.

He said in line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's principles and commitment to champion the plight of local hawkers and petty traders under the purview of Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), other PBTs across the country should also follow suit.

“So, all parties are reminded not to abuse the PBT licence. If anyone rents (the licence) to foreigners, legal action will be taken,“ he told reporters after opening the Urban Community Sustainability Programme here.

On Friday, Anwar stressed that DBKL will revoke the licences of traders and hawkers who lease them out to third parties, including foreigners.

The Prime Minister said the government and DBKL are now looking at methods to ensure that the rules are followed for the benefit of local traders and hawkers. -Bernama