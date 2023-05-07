PGA basic course trainee dies due to heat stroke

IPOH: A member of the General Operations Force Training Centre (PLPGA) Ulu Kinta, Constable Muhamad Irfan Irham Badrul Hisam, 21, who participated in the Basic Training Course (PGA) Series 1/2023 died of heat stroke.

PLPGA Ulu Kinta Commander Supt Mohammad Hafiz Kadir said the cause of death was confirmed through the results of the post-mortem conducted at the Forensic Department of Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) today.

“The hospital post-mortem report has confirmed the cause of death as heat stroke. We will handle the funeral as requested by his family,“ he said when contacted here today.

He added that the body was taken to the Saidina Abu Bakar As-Siddiq Mosque at North Brigade PGA Camp to be bathed and shrouded, before being taken back to his hometown in Felda Keratong Satu, Bandar Tun Abdul Razak, Pahang for burial.

Last night, the media reported that Muhamad Irfan Irham died believed to be due to heat stroke incident at about 4.30 pm, where the victim collapsed and experienced sudden spasms.​ --

Mohammad Hafiz said Muhamad Irfan Irham was one of the 168 trainees who were involved in the course after having reported for just three days as a course participant last Sunday.

He said the course has so far been in the process of introduction and briefing as well as in-class activities only and the trainees were not exposed on the parade ground and it did not involve any extreme activities.

According to him, it is a mandatory course that must be passed when a person serves in the PGA, which is the initial stage process of forming an infantryman in the PGA before attending an advanced course.

Following the incident, Mohammad Hafiz has taken appropriate measures including holding classes indoors and in shady areas.

“I have also instructed the trainees to drink enough water,“ he said.

He said the course will continue because the budget has been approved and the course involves the competence of a PGA member himself.

Meanwhile, State Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs and National Integration Committee chairman A. Sivanesan said he had contacted the Ministry of Health to get a response. -Bernama