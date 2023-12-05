PGA confiscates firearms from foreigners at border post

PADANG BESAR: The 18th Battalion of the General Operations Force (GOF) seized a semi-automatic pistol with live bullets from a group of foreigners who were attempting to sneak into the country.

Padang Besar district police chief ACP Mohd Shokri Abdullah said a team of PGA members conducting an operation under “Ops Taring Wawasan Kedah/Perlis” spotted the group of foreigners in a bush area near the C32 border control post in Chuping at about 8 pm on May 10.

“Following an inspection, the PGA members found a black pistol holster, a 9mm Desert Eagle pistol, a bullet casing and 16 live 9mm bullets in a duffel bag on a 22-year-old man who was among the group.

“The man claimed that he was asked by someone from a neighboring country to bring the firearm into Malaysia,“ he told reporters here today.

Also present was Pengkalan Hulu PGA 18th Battalion commanding officer Supt Ramli Wan Salin.

Mohd Shokri said the group of foreign nationals, comprising seven men aged 22 to 48, three women (aged 27 to 47) and two girls, aged one and nine, were arrested.

All the suspects attempted to enter the country through Thailand with the help of a Thai man as their guide, he said, adding that the foreigners wanted to enter Malaysia for employment.

They (the suspects) are on remand for 14 days since yesterday, he added. - Bernama