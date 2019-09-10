PGA nab five, seizes syabu, shotgun

TAWAU: The General Operations Force (PGA) through its 14th Battalion have arrested five men, including four foreigners, at Simpang 4, Batu 10, Kalabakan near here on Sunday.

The Eastern Sabah Security Command (Esscom) commander Datuk Hazani Ghazali said all suspects, aged between 12 and 41, were detained by strike force personnel who were carrying out patrol activities at 8.30pm.

“They inspected three motorcycles that were used by five suspects, who came separately to the area.

“A body search on one of the suspects, a local, uncovered a package of syabu and a live bullet in a bag,” he said in a statement here today.

Hazani said the inspection also led to the discovery of a shotgun and two more live bullets kept hidden in the oil palm plantation, not far from the area.

Meanwhile, he said, the other four suspects were found to have no valid identification documents.

“The urine test also found that all five suspects were positive for drugs,” he said.

All the suspects and the seized items including three motorcycles were taken to Tawau district police headquarters for further action. — Bernama