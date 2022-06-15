PGA seizes 828 kg frozen chicken

KOTA BHARU: The General Operations Force (PGA) detained a man and seized 828 kilogrammes of frozen chicken, worth RM10,350, believed to have been smuggled from a neighbouring country, in a raid near Kampung Bukit Lata in Pasir Mas yesterday.

PGA Tenggara Brigade commander Datuk Hasan Basri Ahmad Safar said the 27-year-old man was earlier seen driving a Proton Perdana car which was then spotted near the Jetong illegal jetty along the Kelantan side of the Sungai Golok banks.

A few men were seen unloading boxes from a boat into the car, he said, adding that the suspect, who was at the driver’s seat drove away at a speed upon realising the presence of the PGA team.

“The PGA members had to fire several shots at the front and rear tyres of the car before the suspect was arrested in Kampung Bukit Lata,“ he said in a statement today.

He said checks found that the suspect had two previous records for drug-related offences and following inspection of the car, found 69 boxes containing frozen chicken. — Bernama