PGA seizes smuggled cigarettes worth RM2 million in Kepong Baru

KUALA LUMPUR: The Central Brigade General Operations Force (PGA) crippled a cigarette-smuggling syndicate with the seizure of 8,207 cartons of various brands of the contraband, estimated to be worth RM2 million, in Kepong Baru, here, yesterday.

Cheras PGA Central Brigade Commander SAC Zulkifli Jonit, in a statement, said a 55-year-old local man had been detained to assist investigation.

He said apart from the cigarettes, the PGA team also seized a mobile phone and an Isuzu D Max four -wheel drive vehicle.

The syndicate is believed to have turned a rented house in a housing estate into a store to keep the smuggled cigarettes, he said, adding that the raid was conducted at the premises at about 11 am yesterday.

He advised the public with information on smuggling activities to inform the police or the relevant authorities. - Bernama