PGA7 and KPDNHEP seize cooking oil, flour worth over RM100k

PASIR MAS: An attempt to smuggle out subsidised cooking oil and flour was thwarted by the 7th Battalion of the General Operations Force (PGA7) and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) of Kelantan, here, early yesterday morning.

A joint inspection carried out on a store in Kampung Lubuk Gong at 12.15 am found 5,100 kilogrames (kg) of cooking oil while 1,000 boxes of various brands of wheat flour weighing 10 tonnes were discovered in a truck parked nearby.

PGA7 commanding officer Supt Azhari Nusi said the raid was carried out after nearly a week of surveillance on the store which was surrounded by a zinc wall on the banks of the Golok River.

He said a further inspection of the goods, worth RM119,750, found that they did not have any invoice.

“Following the incident, we arrested the owner of the store in his 30s who happened to be in the store,’’he said.

Azhari said since taking over duty on the border on June 16, PGA7 had registered 32 cases with a seizure totalling RM1.5 million. - Bernama