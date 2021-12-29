PGA7 detain 5 illegal immigrants, seize vape liquid

PASIR MAS: Three men and two women of Thai nationalities were detained by the 7th Battalion of the General Operations Force (PGA7) after they were found without valid travel documents along the Rantau Panjang-Pasir Mas Expressway at about 6 pm yesterday.

PGA7 commanding officer Supt Azhari Nusi said all of them, aged between 15 and 22 years, were travelling in a Perodua Alza car driven by one of the women.

Four of them had no personal or travel documents, while the driver was in possession of a Thai passport, he said in a statement today.

In another development, Azhari said his team seized 593 bottles of vape liquid of various flavours, worth RM50,405 near an illegal jetty along Sungai Golok at Lubok Gong here today.

A few men were earlier seen loading boxes, which contained the bottles of vape liquid, into a boat, but they fled when the PGA7 team approached, he added. — Bernama