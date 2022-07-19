PGA7 seizes smuggled shoes, hand bags worth RM3.3 million

KOTA BHARU: The 7th Battalion of the General Operations Force (PGA7) seized shoes and hand bags, worth more RM3.3 million, believed to have been smuggled from a neighbouring country at Bukit Bunga in Tanah Merah last Sunday.

Acting Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the seizure was made during a routine patrol by PGA7 members in the area.

“During a patrol in the area, the team spotted two lorries in a suspicious manner and trailed them for sometimes before stopping the vehicles.

“Search in the two lorries found several white sacks containing ladies handbags and shoes of various brands, believed to be imitation goods, worth RM119,400 and RM3.2 million, respectively,” he said in a statement today.

Muhamad Zaki said the driver of the two lorries, aged 30 and 31, were handed to the police and the seized items, to the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry for further action. - Bernama