PGA8 confiscates dried tobacco worth RM607,500 in Kota Bharu

KOTA BHARU: The 8th Battalion of the General Operations Force (PGA8) siezed 4,050 kilogrammes of dried tobacco, worth RM607,500, in a raid at a store in Kampung Chempaka here yesterday.

PGA Tenggar Brigade Commander Datuk Abu Hasan Ahmad Safar said the raid was conducted about 6 pm following a tip-off.

The PGA8 team waited for about 30 minutes at the scene and when no one came, broke into the store and found 405 packages of dried tobacco, each weighing 10 kg, believed to be smuggled from a neighboring country, he said in a statement today.

He said the dried tobacco had been handed over to the National Kenaf and Tobacco Board (LKTN) for further investigation. — Bernama