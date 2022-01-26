PGA8 seizes 2.2 mln sticks of white cigarettes, worth RM1.6 mln

KOTA BHARU: Some 2.2 million sticks of white cigarettes, worth RM1.6 million including tax, were seized by Battalion 8 of the General Operations Force (PGA8) in Kampung Lundang Paku, near Nilam Puri here, at 8.30 am yesterday.

PGA8 commanding officer Supt Mat Shukor Yusof said the seizure was made after his team detected two suspicious looking vehicles, namely a Pajero and Proton Exora, in the Pantai Cahaya Bulan (PCB) area here, which then fled.

However, he said, the team found tyre tracks of the two vehicles in a bush area in Kampung Lundang and following a search found 220 large boxes containing the “John” brand white cigarettes among the bushes, he told a media conference at the PGA8 headquarters in Pengkalan Chepa here today.

He believed the cigarettes were smuggled into the country by sea for distribution to the local markets.

The cigarettes had been handed over to the police for further action, he added. - Bernama