PASIR MAS: The Ninth Battalion of the General Operations Force (PGA9) yesterday demolished a wooden slide illegally constructed at a jetty of a religious school located by Sungai Golok near Rantau Panjang here.

PGA9 commanding officer Supt Nor Azizan Yusof said the move was one of the measures undertaken to prevent the smuggling of controlled items to Thailand.

“Based on the information received, the slide was used to smuggle controlled items through the back lane of a row of shops onto boats waiting near the jetty,“ he said when contacted today.

The demolition work which began at 5pm yesterday, was undertaken by a team of 20 members of PGA9.

It is understood that the smuggling trade is thriving in the area with many items from both countries passing through the jetty, and the goods being moved swiftly by workers on motorcycles.

A few years earlier, customs and local authorities had demolished an illegal jetty and slide built by the bank of Sungai Golok. — Bernama