PGA9 seizes goods, vehicles and livestock worth more than RM700,000 in operations in Pasir Mas, Tumpat

KOTA BARU: The 9th Battalion of the General Operation Force (PGA9) seized various contraband, as well as livestock and vehicles, worth RM726,789 in separate operations in Pasir Mas and Tumpat districts yesterday.

Its commanding officer, Supt Nor Azizan Yusof said the seizure included 0.69 tonne of ketum leaves in Kubang Pake Iyaa in Pasir Mas, where a car and a motorcycle were also seized.

“Five men were earlier seen in the area, but they fled after realising the presence of the authorities,” he added.

Earlier, in Jeram Perdah, also in Pasir Mas, the team managed to intercept a lorry carrying 20 cows and following checks, found that the registration number of the vehicle did not match with the one written in the permit for the transport of the livestock.

The lorry driver and his attendant both in their 40s, were detained for investigation, he added.

The seizures in Tumpat comprised 1,691kg of Siamese rice and 75kg of glutinous rice, worth RM7,289 and believed to have been smuggled from Thailand, in a store in Kampung Kebit, near Kelaboran, Tumpat.

Another seizure was made in Kampung Simpangan, where the PGA9 team seized 1,479 rolls of textile worth RM315,800, believed to be smuggled to a neighbouring country, he said, adding that the textile were found in a Toyota Unser left in the village. — Bernama