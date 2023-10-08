PH administration well-received via various policies implemented - Survey research

KUALA LUMPUR: The performance of Pakatan Harapan (PH) governments in administering three states involved in the state election are ahead of states administered by PAS-Perikatan Nasional (PN), a survey research showed.

It also gave the impression that the administration of the Menteri Besar or Chief Minister in PH states was well-received through policies implemented in the last term.

The matter was among the findings of a study conducted by an independent research firm, Ilham Centre entitled ‘Level of People’s Acceptance of the Unity Government and Malaysia Madani policies : With Focus on Six States in the 15th state general election.

“Penang has the highest rate of satisfaction among state residents. Management involving the question of welfare, economy, clean water supply, land management and governance obtained 78 per cent approval by the people,” according to the research.

As a comparison, the respondents in Kelantan only gave less than 60 per cent on areas involving the responsibility of the state government.

As all are aware, issues on clean water supply and solid waste management as well as matters related to local authorities (PBT) received a high number of complaints from respondents in the study,“ said the findings.

The study also showed the popularity of the Prime Minister, the government and the policies of Malaysia Madani among non-Malay voters is at a high and consistent level in all six states involved in the state polls this time.

The findings of the study also found that a field survey showed the popularity of the Prime Minister (abbreviated as PMX - referring to the tenth prime minister), the government and policies of Malaysia Madani scored high in PH-governed states.

Respondents in this study also confirmed that PH-BN can rely on the strength of PMX's influence, as 37 per cent admitted that they can support PH-BN because of the factor, especially in the states under PH now.

“Interestingly, in the opposition stronghold state of Kelantan, more people (52 per cent) said they were unsure of continuing to reject the possibility of voting for PH-BN (43 per cent). In Terengganu, it is slightly different with 40 per cent not sure compared to 45 per cent who answered no.

“This shows that with PMX’s own personal influence, he is opening space for rational Malay voters even in opposition states to move to the middle path. Respondents for this segment stated that they are open to objectively looking at the efforts that the Prime Minister will make to restore the country,“ according to the study.

The study collected sampling based on the population according to the six states that were studied, namely Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan with a total of 2,416 respondents involved in the survey which started from July 11 to 27.

A total of 102 respondents were involved in in-depth interviews and focus group discussions which included groups of young people, local leaders and women. -Bernama