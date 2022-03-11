PH admits tough challenge awaits in Northern Selangor

SHAH ALAM: Pakatan Harapan (PH) acknowledges that it faces an uphill task to capture parliamentary seats in northern Selangor in the 15th general election (GE15).

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu (pix) said PH is aware that the distribution of votes and chances of victory in those areas are not similar to constituencies in the central and southern parts of the state.

“We face a tough challenge in Northern Selangor, and that is why we need to balance out our resources, finances and efforts to assist the candidates contesting there,” he said when speaking at an event to announce PH GE15 candidates contesting in Selangor here last night.

Meanwhile, Datuk R. Ramanan remains PH’s choice for the Sungai Buloh parliamentary seat after he was among the candidates announced by Selangor PH chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari at the event.

There had been speculation of a change in PH’s candidate for Sungai Buloh after Barisan Nasional (BN) yesterday named Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin as the coalition’s choice there.

It was reported today that PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli will hold discussions with party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on the possibility of reviewing the choice of candidate for Sungai Buloh following Khairy’s nomination.

The EC has fixed nominations for Saturday (Nov 5), early voting on Nov 15 and polling day on Nov 19. - Bernama