PH agrees to maintain component parties for Rantau, Cameron Highlands by-elections

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) has agreed to field candidates from component parties that contested in the last general election for the Rantau state by-election in Negri Sembilan and the Cameron Highland parliamentary by-election in Pahang.

PH chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, however, said the choice of the candidates would be determined by the political parties concerned.

“We leave to the parties concerned to decide on the candidates,“ he told reporters after chairing the PH Presidential Council meeting here today. He added that the candidates concerned would use the PH logo.

In the last general election in May this year, PH was represented by DAP in the contest for the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat, while a PKR candidate contested for the Rantau state seat.

The Rantau by-election would be called after the Special Election Court, on Nov 16, ruled the victory of Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan in the contest for the seat in the last general election as null and void.

Mohamad won the seat uncontested after the PKR candidate, Dr S. Streram was prevented from entering the nomination centre on April 28 because he did not have the pass issued by the Election Commission.

As for the Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election, it followed a decision by the Special Election Court on Nov 30 in declaring the victory of Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk C. Sivarraajh as null and void as there were elements of corruption. — Bernama