PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional leaders are expected to meet at the Seri Pacific Hotel, in Kuala Lumpur today, Malaysiakini reports.

Several sources from PH and BN confirmed the 10am meeting with Malaysiakini, but declined to divulge the purpose of the meeting.

The meeting is set to take place four hours before a deadline set by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for prospective prime minister candidates to prove that they have a majority.