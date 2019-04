RANTAU: Pakatan Harapan maintains that it still has a fighting chance in tomorrow’s by-election, even though several analyses have concluded that Barisan Nasional will emerge as the winner.

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said although Rantau looked like BN’s formidable fortress from afar, the reality was starkly different on the ground.

“When we look at the reality, we see a lot of weaknesses, and this gives space for Pakatan Harapan to get the votes,“ he told reporters after giving the final briefing to the election machinery at the Rantau Eco Park today.

Aminuddin, who is also Rantau by-election director, also said while PH started out as the underdog, support for the coalition has been increasing daily.

“The machinery has been pulling all stops by campaigning door-to-door and organising group ceramahs as well as some meet ups with political leaders,“ he added.

On the challenge to get voters out to cast their votes, as most by-elections have seen a lower turnout, Aminuddin urged all voters in Rantau to exercise their democratic right tomorrow.

“They should think about how important it is for them to choose their representative and come out to vote,“ he said.