PH, BN agree upon parameters for allocation of seats in state polls

PUTRAJAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) have agreed upon several parameters for the allocation of seats in the six state polls, said PH secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

“Negotiations on the formula for seat distribution between PH and BN have started,“ he said at a dialogue with the media here today, adding that negotiations were already held but have not completed because a series of negotiations is needed.

It was reported that six states namely Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu have reached an agreement to dissolve their respective state legislative assemblies two weeks before the end of June to pave the way for the respective state elections.

On BN’s decision that all candidates representing the party will use the dacing logo in the state elections, Saifuddin said this had been communicated to PH.

He said BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had decided on this as the Unity Government which is a coalition of five parties does not have an official logo yet.

“PH and BN have their logos, so in that context the BN chairman who is also UMNO president (Ahmad Zahid) made the decision because that is in BN’s domain,“ he said. - Bernama