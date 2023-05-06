PH-BN coalition best formula to capture Kedah

ALOR SETAR: The coalition of Kedah Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) is the best formula for the allocation of seats to ensure victory for the Unity Government in the coming state election.

Kedah PH chairman Datuk Mahfuz Omar said only four state seats are still under negotiation while the other 32 seats have been decided in the spirit of unity.

“We have succeeded in settling what has been decided by the coalition at the central level based on parameters recognised by all parties in the coalition.

“On the other hand, the combination of various factors can give victory to PH or BN candidates. Based on central-level parameters, we still have room for discussion. Areas where we use the status quo are existing seats that we or BN won, such seats are not disturbed,“ he said in a statement here today.

Mahfuz, who is also Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) vice president, however, refused to reveal the areas that are still in final negotiations and are expected to be resolved by mid-June.

Meanwhile, Kedah BN chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the distribution of seats with PH is in the final stages and hopes that it will provide a win-win situation for the coalition.

“The final decision comes from the leadership of both parties, but we should see almost equal distribution (of seats between BN and PH).

“We have to negotiate and negotiate with emotions put aside. If we pit emotions with emotions it won’t happen. So far it’s good and positive and it’s almost finished,“ he said.

He was met by reporters at a thanksgiving ceremony in conjunction with the naming of Kampung Tanjung Police Station as the champion of the Excellent Police Station Competition organised by the Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) for 2022 (Rural Police Station Category) in Kuala Nerang today.-Bernama