PH-BN coalition’s offers in manifesto: Realistic, covers all segments of society - Voters

SHAH ALAM: The offer of “5 Tekad untuk 5 Tahun” (Five Determinations for Five Years)” by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition in its election manifesto for Selangor is considered realistic, covers every segment of society and implementable.

The majority of the Selangor people are satisfied with the 53 offers contained in the manifesto, which they described as people-oriented.

A private employee, Baharudin Suarnur, 48, said the complaints by Muslims on the high cost of performing the haf pilgrimage were heard by the PH-BN leadership with the coalition offering to provide a subsidy of RM2,000 for travel and expenses to perform haj to 3,000 first-time muassasah pilgrims;

He said the offer was a step in the right direction and would help ease the burden of the less financially able pilgrims.

“Regarding the offer to increase the allowance of the imam, bilal, siak and nazir, it shows the effort by the coalition to promote the teachings of Islam, but at the same time does not neglect other religions by increasing the allocation for them to improve the infrastructure in their respective places of worship,“ he told Bernama.

Farmer Roslan Saleh, 56, from Tanjung Karang, said the PH-BN coalition’s offer to provide RM1,000 in agriculture incentives to farmers is proof that the coalition Is concerned about their plight.

“As we know, the price of inputs such as pesticides and fertilisers has increased by up to 100 per cent and it is burdening us,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Iman Mohd Ahib, 22, from Kampung Rantau Panjang, Klang welcome the offer to provide RM1,500 per undergraduate student through Bantuan Mahasiswa Kita Selangor.

Muhammad Iman, who is pursuing his bachelor’s degree at the University of Kuala Lumpur (UniKL), said the assistance offered by the state government would indirectly reduce the burden on parents.

On the housing offer of 200,000 units of Kita Selangor Homes at a price of RM250,000 and below, trader, Siti Aishah Amran, 30, said it would provide more opportunities for homeownership for the young people.

“It will also allow those not earning high income to also apply,” said the woman who is a registered voter in Sungai Panjang.

The five determinations offered by the PH-BN coalition in its election manifesto for Selangor are Thriving Economy and Quality Education: Catalysts for High-Income Job Opportunities; Religion as the Light and Source of Inspiration for a Dignified Selangor; Efficient and Effective Government Services; Sustainable, Comfortable, and Livable Development and a state which Cares and Upholds the Interests of All Selangorians. - Bernama