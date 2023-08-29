PH-BN compatibility more evident in Pulai, Simpang Jeram by-election campaigns - Umno Youth chief

JOHOR BAHRU: The compatibility of the Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional (PH-BN) machinery is more evident in the by-elections for the Pulai parliamentary constituency and Simpang Jeram state seat, says Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh.

Muhamad Akmal said the compatibility displayed by the machinery, especially the commitment from the Umno Youth in the by-elections was stronger than in the recent state elections in six states, putting to bed accusations that Johor BN rejected the PH candidate in Pulai, namely Suhaizan Kaiat.

He said Umno Youth in Pulai stood in solidarity with Suhaizan, who represented the PH-BN coalition, to ensure the seat remained with PH.

“Although it is the first time that BN is not contesting in the Pulai seat, in the spirit of our unity, we stand together in solidarity to support the PH candidate.

“Compatibility between machinery is also improving day by day, and this momentum will continue until Sept 9 (polling day),“ he told reporters during a ceramah session which was also attended by Suhaizan at Taman Cempaka, Kempas here, tonight.

According to Dr Muhamad Akmal, the BN machinery and leadership will continue to explain and provide a better understanding to its grassroots regarding the cooperation under the Unity Government, which is hoped to translate into votes for the PH candidate.

In the Pulai parliamentary by-election, Suhaizan faces a three-cornered fight against PN’s Zulkifli Jaafar and Samsudin Mohamad Fauzi who is contesting as an Independent.

The by-elections for the Pulai and Simpang Jeram seats are being held as they fell vacant following the death of Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub - who was also the minister of domestic trade and cost of living - on July 23.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the by-elections for both seats to be held simultaneously with early voting on Sept 5, and polling day on Sept 9. - Bernama