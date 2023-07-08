PH-BN confident of securing 19 seats in Kedah: Saifuddin Nasution

ALOR SETAR: The Pakatan Harapan (PH)-Barisan Nasional (BN) alliance is confident of winning at least 19 seats in Kedah in the upcoming state elections.

In its bid to wrest the state from Perikatan Nasional (PN), PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix) said this optimism stems from the support shown in the first week of campaigning as well as work done by the parties’ machinery so far in reaching out to the Kedah electorate.

“After this, I will be heading to the Ayer Hangat and Kuah in Langkawi. Both these state constituencies were initially not on our radar for a win, as we had been focusing on Sidam, Bakar Arang, Lunas, Bukit Selambau and Kulim.

“However, based on the first week’s report, all signs show that these two constituencies have the potential of contributing to our victory,” he said after a meet and greet session with traders and members of the local community here.

Kedah has 36 state constituencies, and prior to the dissolution of its legislative assembly, PN held 20 seats (PAS-14, Bersatu-6); PH had 10 seats (PKR-5, Amanah-3, DAP-2); BN, two seats (UMNO-2) and Pejuang (2).

Two other seats were left vacant after Gurun assemblyman Datuk Johari Abdul of PKR vacated his seat on Dec 18 last year when he was appointed Dewan Rakyat speaker, and following the death of Belantek assemblyman Datuk Mohd Isa Shafie on June 14.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin Nasution said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also PH chairman, is expected to be in Kedah for the PH-BN campaign ‘grand finale’ on Aug 11.

“I contacted Datuk Seri Anwar yesterday and he has agreed to include the state elections grand finale campaign in Kedah on August 11... we will be campaigning in Alor Setar and Sungai Petani,” he said. - Bernama