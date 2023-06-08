PH-BN launch N.Sembilan unity aspiration, outlines 10 thrusts, 70 offers

SEREMBAN: Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) today unveiled their manifesto for the state election, the Negeri Sembilan Unity Aspiration containing five pillars with 10 main thrusts.

State PH chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said it outlines 70 initiatives which cover the needs and welfare of the multi-racial community in the state, thus generating opportunities in driving the state’s development and the well-being of the people.

“This is the best manifesto, the Unity’s manifesto for all the people of Negeri Sembilan. We do not want to promise something that cannot be implemented. InsyaAllah, we have the financial ability to fulfil this manifesto.

“This is not all, (because) at the budget tabling, will also provide new initiatives depending on the current financial situation, like what the state government has done before,“ he told reporters after launching the manifesto here today.

The caretaker menteri besar said the five pillars stated in the manifesto were Develop a modern Negeri Sembilan 2023-2033; Empowering the People’s Economy in Improving the State’s Economy and People’s Well-Being as well as People-Friendly Development and Sustaining Balanced Rural and Urban Development.

The other two are focused on Welfare, Needs and Problems of the People as well as Administration with Integrity and Empowering Service Delivery.

He said the initiatives offered included the village expansion programme by providing sites for the construction of houses for young people in addition to providing 4,000 affordable houses.

The state government will also provide free hawker licenses for a period of five years, as well as increase the welfare aid by the Social Welfare Department from RM270 to RM300 and RM320 to RM350., he added.

Aminuddin said state PH and BN are also offering the Sejahtera Rakyat Scheme which will be handled by the elected representatives in the respective state constituencies.

They included a subscription of RM100 to the National Education Savings Scheme for every child born in Negeri Sembilan from 2023 to 2027 and RM300 for Negeri Sembilan-born children entering residential schools.

As for single mothers with an income of RM2,000 and below and senior citizens aged 70 years and above will receive an annual contribution of RM200i, while the hardcore poor in the e-Kasih system will receive Food Bank assistance.

Meanwhile, State UMNO Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias ​​said the Negeri Sembilan Unity Aspiration was not an ad hoc manifest, but a comprehensive one take took into account the interests and welfare of all levels of society for the next five years.

“It is also a strong signal to the community that the Unity Government is not just making promises, or making rhetoric, what we promise will be fulfilled,” he added. - Bernama